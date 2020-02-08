Snow, slush, and rain for Sunday

Parts of the QCA will be rainy and snowy at times on Sunday.

A fast-moving weather system will move into our area from the west later tonight, bringing snow, and brief wintry mix, and rain early Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Timing: Snow will arrive north of the Quad Cities late tonight, then spread across areas mainly north of Interstate 80 into Sunday morning. Warm air from the south will then switch the snow over to a brief wintry mix, then rain during the mid-morning hours, especially south of Highway 30.

Farther north, most of the precipitation will remain snow. The snow & rain showers will wrap up during the afternoon hours, with skies clearing overnight Sunday into Monday.

Amounts: Most of the accumulating snow will fall north of I-80, with the heaviest amounts along and north of Highway 20. Between these two, snow totals will vary widely. Much of the snow south of Highway 30 will also melt due to rising temperatures Sunday and rain showers following the snow.