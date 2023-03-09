Good morning and happy Thursday. Heading out the door this morning temps will start to fall from the lower 40’s into the 30’s this afternoon. Early on when the storm arrives, it will start off as a mix of rain/snow. Temps will then fall into the mid to lower 30’s this afternoon which will allow for the snow to stick to the surfaces.

Even heavier snow falls well North of the Quad Cities and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a few local counties. Maquoketa and Galena, both included in the warning, could have up to 7″ of snow Thursday into Friday.

The snow should be heaviest and cause the most problems from late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.