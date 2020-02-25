Snow still forecast for parts of QCA

With the forecast’s southerly trend the past couple days, the metro Quad Cities will now avoid much of the snowfall expected later today & tonight.

However, southeastern parts of the QCA will still be under a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This is the area that will see snow & wintry mix during the daytime hours of Tuesday, with accumulating snow falling Tuesday night and ending early Wednesday.

Winds out of the north, around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, could cause some visibility issues with that fresh snow the first part of Wednesday.