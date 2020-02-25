Snow still forecast for parts of QCA

Closings
With the forecast’s southerly trend the past couple days, the metro Quad Cities will now avoid much of the snowfall expected later today & tonight.

However, southeastern parts of the QCA will still be under a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This is the area that will see snow & wintry mix during the daytime hours of Tuesday, with accumulating snow falling Tuesday night and ending early Wednesday.

Winds out of the north, around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, could cause some visibility issues with that fresh snow the first part of Wednesday.

