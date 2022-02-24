Snow is still on track to arrive here in the QCA today.

The first flakes will start up southwest of the QC around lunchtime, reaching the metro around 12-2 PM.

The snow will continue into the evening before tapering off around midnight.

We’re still expecting accumulations around 1-3″ across the area. A few totals as high as 4″ are possible.

Roads will be slippery by this evening, but blowing snow should be minimal. Winds will only be around 10-15 mph.

Skies will be dry Friday, but temperatures will warm to around 30-32°.

Milder weather is headed our way this weekend and into next week.