Snow totals around the QCA

Snowfall reports continue to come in Friday morning after last night’s rare April snowstorm.

For perspective on the rarity of large April snowfalls, the QC metro’s 4.6″ total is the highest April snowfall since more than a foot fell back in April 1997.

This is also the latest 1″ of snow in the Quad Cities since 1967.

April 2020 is now tied for 4th place as the QC’s snowiest April on record.

Other totals around the QCA:

Burlington, IA — 7.0″

Knoxville, IL — 6.4″

Aledo, IL — 6.2″

Mt. Pleasant, IA — 5.0″

Altona, IL — 5.0″

Milledgeville, IL — 4.6″

Quad Cities (QC Airport) — 4.6″

Cambridge, IL — 4.5″

Sherrard, IL — 4.5″

Princeton, IL — 3.8″

Camanche, IA — 3.1″

Morrison, IL — 3.0″

Muscatine, IA — 3.0″

Maquoketa, IA — 3.0″

Preston, IA — 3.0″

Stanwood, IA — 3.0″

Elizabeth, IL — 1.7″