Snow totals around the QCA

Plenty of rain, followed by snow, fell across the QCA Friday night into Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the snow measurements in from around the area.

Nora, IL — 6.8″

6.8″ Stockton, IL — 6.2″

6.2″ Maquoketa, IA — 5.0″

5.0″ East Moline, IL — 4.0″

4.0″ Muscatine, IA — 3.5″

3.5″ Geneseo, IL — 3.3″

3.3″ QC Airport (Moline) — 3.2″

3.2″ Orion, IL — 2.3″

2.3″ Durant, IA — 2.0″

2.0″ Stanwood, IA — 1.6″

1.6″ Bettendorf, IA — 1.6″

1.6″ Davenport Airport — 1.5″

1.5″ Fulton, IL — 1.0″

1.0″ DeWitt, IA — 1.0″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.