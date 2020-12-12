Snow totals around the QCA

Plenty of rain, followed by snow, fell across the QCA Friday night into Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the snow measurements in from around the area.
- Nora, IL — 6.8″
- Stockton, IL — 6.2″
- Maquoketa, IA — 5.0″
- East Moline, IL — 4.0″
- Muscatine, IA — 3.5″
- Geneseo, IL — 3.3″
- QC Airport (Moline) — 3.2″
- Orion, IL — 2.3″
- Durant, IA — 2.0″
- Stanwood, IA — 1.6″
- Bettendorf, IA — 1.6″
- Davenport Airport — 1.5″
- Fulton, IL — 1.0″
- DeWitt, IA — 1.0″
Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.