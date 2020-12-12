Snow totals around the QCA

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of rain, followed by snow, fell across the QCA Friday night into Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the snow measurements in from around the area.

  • Nora, IL — 6.8″
  • Stockton, IL — 6.2″
  • Maquoketa, IA — 5.0″
  • East Moline, IL — 4.0″
  • Muscatine, IA — 3.5″
  • Geneseo, IL — 3.3″
  • QC Airport (Moline) — 3.2″
  • Orion, IL — 2.3″
  • Durant, IA — 2.0″
  • Stanwood, IA — 1.6″
  • Bettendorf, IA — 1.6″
  • Davenport Airport — 1.5″
  • Fulton, IL — 1.0″
  • DeWitt, IA — 1.0″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog