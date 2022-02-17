With the remainder of the snow completely exiting Illinois, tonight will be much quieter and colder.
Here is a look at some of the totals that were picked up south of the Quad Cities Metro Area.
- Abingdon, IL — 6.0″
- Smithshire, IL — 5.5″
- Burlington, IL — 5.5″
- Monmouth, IL — 4.9″
- Neponset, IL — 4.9″
- Tiskilwa, IL — 4.6″
- Kewanee, IL — 4.0″
- Princeton, IL — 4.1″
- Knoxville, IL — 4.0″
- New Windsor, IL — 3.5″
A few areas just south of the QCA managed to pick up even more snow, like Peoria around 6″ and Macomb at 8″ of snow!