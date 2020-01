Much of the Quad-City Area has at least a few inches of snow and slush to shovel after Friday.

Here are some of the Saturday morning snow measurements around the QC.

Lowden, IA –– 5.5″

Moline (QC Airport) — 5.3″

Bellevue, IA — 5.0″

Davenport Airport — 4.5″

Stanwood, IA — 4.0″

Stockton, IL — 4.0″

Galena, IL — 4.0″

Princeton, IL — 4.0″

Columbus Junction, IA — 3.5″

Aledo, IL — 3.0″

Altona, IL — 2.7″

Kewanee, IL — 2.1″

Galesburg, IL — 2.0″