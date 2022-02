Snow reports are coming in this morning from around the area. As expected, the most snow fell south & east of the Quad Cities:

Galesburg, IL — 6.0″

6.0″ Altona, IL — 5.0″

5.0″ Kewanee, IL — 5.0″

5.0″ Princeton, IL — 4.3″

4.3″ Stronghurst, IL — 3.6″

3.6″ Burlington, IA — 3.0″

3.0″ New Windsor, IL — 1.8″

1.8″ Aledo, IL — 1.2″

1.2″ Geneseo, IL — 1.0″

1.0″ Moline (QC Airport) — 0.8″

How did these amounts compare to the forecast? Here’s what we were thinking 24 hours ago.