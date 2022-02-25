Here’s a look at some of the reported snow totals around the Quad Cities Area.
- Hanover, IL — 5.0″
- Lowden, IA — 3.7″
- Maquoketa, IA — 3.0″
- Solon, IA — 2.5″
- Iowa City, IA — 2.5″
- Moline, IL — 2.3″
- Bettendorf, IA — 2.1″
- Muscatine, IA — 2.0″
- Coal Valley, IL — 2.0″
- Milledgeville, IL — 2.0″
- Cordova, IL — 2.0″
- Davenport, IA — 1.9″
- Fulton, IL — 1.8″
- Burlington, IA — 1.8″
- Geneseo, IL — 1.7″
- Kewanee, IL — 1.6″
- Le Claire, IA — 1.5″
- Princeton, IL — 1.4″
- Galesburg, IL — 1.0″