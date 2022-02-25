Here’s a look at some of the reported snow totals around the Quad Cities Area.

  • Hanover, IL — 5.0″
  • Lowden, IA — 3.7″
  • Maquoketa, IA — 3.0″
  • Solon, IA — 2.5″
  • Iowa City, IA — 2.5″
  • Moline, IL — 2.3″
  • Bettendorf, IA — 2.1″
  • Muscatine, IA — 2.0″
  • Coal Valley, IL — 2.0″
  • Milledgeville, IL — 2.0″
  • Cordova, IL — 2.0″
  • Davenport, IA — 1.9″
  • Fulton, IL — 1.8″
  • Burlington, IA — 1.8″
  • Geneseo, IL — 1.7″
  • Kewanee, IL — 1.6″
  • Le Claire, IA — 1.5″
  • Princeton, IL — 1.4″
  • Galesburg, IL — 1.0″