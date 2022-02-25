Here’s a look at some of the reported snow totals around the Quad Cities Area.

Hanover, IL — 5.0″

— 5.0″ Lowden, IA — 3.7″

— 3.7″ Maquoketa, IA — 3.0″

— 3.0″ Solon, IA — 2.5″

— 2.5″ Iowa City, IA — 2.5″

2.5″ Moline, IL — 2.3″

— 2.3″ Bettendorf, IA — 2.1″

— 2.1″ Muscatine, IA — 2.0″

— 2.0″ Coal Valley, IL — 2.0″

— 2.0″ Milledgeville, IL — 2.0″

— 2.0″ Cordova, IL — 2.0″

— 2.0″ Davenport, IA — 1.9″

— 1.9″ Fulton, IL — 1.8″

— 1.8″ Burlington, IA — 1.8″

— 1.8″ Geneseo, IL — 1.7″

— 1.7″ Kewanee, IL — 1.6″

— 1.6″ Le Claire, IA — 1.5″

— 1.5″ Princeton, IL — 1.4″

— 1.4″ Galesburg, IL — 1.0″