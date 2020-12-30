Snow totals in the QCA

A period of heavy snow blanketed much of the Quad-City area Tuesday afternoon, before transitioning to sleet & freezing rain.
Here’s a look at totals around eastern Iowa & northwest Illinois:
- Maquoketa, IA — 11.5″
- Lowden, IA — 10.5″
- Stanwood, IA — 10.1″
- Park View, IA — 10.0″
- Stockton, IL — 9.5″
- Davenport Airport — 9.1″
- Lanark, IL — 9.0″
- Fulton, IL — 7.8″
- Dubuque, IA — 7.4″
- Bettendorf, IA — 7.0″
- Clinton, IA — 7.0″
- Chadwick, IL — 7.0″
- Milledgeville, IL — 6.7″
- Camanche, IA — 6.5″
- Moline (QC Airport) — 6.2″
- Morrison, IL — 6.0″
- Muscatine, IA — 5.8″
- Galva, IL — 5.0″
- Columbus Junction, IA — 4.0″
- Princeton, IL — 4.0″
- Oquawka, IL — 3.8″
- Burlington, IA — 3.0″
- Altona, IL — 3.2″
Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.