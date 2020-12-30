Snow totals in the QCA

A period of heavy snow blanketed much of the Quad-City area Tuesday afternoon, before transitioning to sleet & freezing rain.

Here’s a look at totals around eastern Iowa & northwest Illinois:

Maquoketa, IA — 11.5″

11.5″ Lowden, IA — 10.5″

10.5″ Stanwood, IA — 10.1″

10.1″ Park View, IA — 10.0″

10.0″ Stockton, IL — 9.5″

9.5″ Davenport Airport — 9.1″

9.1″ Lanark, IL — 9.0″

9.0″ Fulton, IL — 7.8″

7.8″ Dubuque, IA — 7.4″

7.4″ Bettendorf, IA — 7.0″

7.0″ Clinton, IA — 7.0″

7.0″ Chadwick, IL — 7.0″

7.0″ Milledgeville, IL — 6.7″

6.7″ Camanche, IA — 6.5″

6.5″ Moline (QC Airport) — 6.2″

6.2″ Morrison, IL — 6.0″

6.0″ Muscatine, IA — 5.8″

5.8″ Galva, IL — 5.0″

5.0″ Columbus Junction, IA — 4.0″

4.0″ Princeton, IL — 4.0″

4.0″ Oquawka, IL — 3.8″

3.8″ Burlington, IA — 3.0″

3.0″ Altona, IL — 3.2″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.