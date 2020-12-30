Snow totals in the QCA

A period of heavy snow blanketed much of the Quad-City area Tuesday afternoon, before transitioning to sleet & freezing rain.

Here’s a look at totals around eastern Iowa & northwest Illinois:

  • Maquoketa, IA — 11.5″
  • Lowden, IA — 10.5″
  • Stanwood, IA — 10.1″
  • Park View, IA — 10.0″
  • Stockton, IL — 9.5″
  • Davenport Airport — 9.1″
  • Lanark, IL — 9.0″
  • Fulton, IL — 7.8″
  • Dubuque, IA — 7.4″
  • Bettendorf, IA — 7.0″
  • Clinton, IA — 7.0″
  • Chadwick, IL — 7.0″
  • Milledgeville, IL — 6.7″
  • Camanche, IA — 6.5″
  • Moline (QC Airport) — 6.2″
  • Morrison, IL — 6.0″
  • Muscatine, IA — 5.8″
  • Galva, IL — 5.0″
  • Columbus Junction, IA — 4.0″
  • Princeton, IL — 4.0″
  • Oquawka, IL — 3.8″
  • Burlington, IA — 3.0″
  • Altona, IL — 3.2″

Note that not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.

