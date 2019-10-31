SNOW TOTALS: It’s a White Halloween

Happy Halloween! As promised, the trick-or-treating will be cold & snowy. Here’s a look at snow totals reported in this morning from around the QCA.
Lowden, IA — 5.8″
Washington, IA — 5.0″
Moline (QC Intl.) — 4.1″
Stockton, IL — 4.0″
New Boston, IL — 3.5″
Preston, IA — 3.5″
Shannon, IL — 3.4″
Bettendorf, IA — 3.0″
Davenport Airport — 3.0″
Galesburg, IL — 3.0″
Cambridge, IL — 3.0″
Galva, IL — 2.9″
Geneseo, IL — 2.5″
Altona, IL — 2.2″
NOTE: Not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.