SNOW TOTALS: It’s a White Halloween

The official total of snow for the Quad Cities rang in at 1.1" and that reading comes from the Quad City International Airport. This marks the first time that we have had an inch of snow in October since 1997. The official reading at the Davenport Municipal Airport was 2".

The snow started to melt almost as soon as it fell and the forecast contains sunshine and temperatures returning to the 40s Tuesday which will lend itself to help with the melt. The bad news is that more snow returns to the forecast by Wednesday Morning.