SNOW TOTALS: It’s a White Halloween

Happy Halloween! As promised, the trick-or-treating will be cold & snowy. Here’s a look at snow totals reported in this morning from around the QCA.

Lowden, IA — 5.8″

Washington, IA — 5.0″

Moline (QC Intl.) — 4.1″

Stockton, IL — 4.0″

New Boston, IL — 3.5″

Preston, IA — 3.5″

Shannon, IL — 3.4″

Bettendorf, IA — 3.0″

Davenport Airport — 3.0″

Galesburg, IL — 3.0″

Cambridge, IL — 3.0″

Galva, IL — 2.9″

Geneseo, IL — 2.5″

Altona, IL — 2.2″

NOTE: Not all reports are received at the same time, so totals will vary.

