Snow Totals: New Year’s storm blankets much of QCA

Much of eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois rang in 2022 with several inches of snowfall. Here’s a look at totals around the area:

Iowa

Burlington — 7.5″

7.5″ Wayland — 6.5″

6.5″ Davenport Airport — 6.2″

6.2″ Park View — 6.0″

6.0″ Bettendorf — 5.5″

5.5″ Muscatine — 5.5″

5.5″ Buffalo — 4.8″

4.8″ Lowden — 4.5″

4.5″ LeClaire — 4.0″

4.0″ New London — 3.8″

3.8″ Camanche — 3.5″

Illinois