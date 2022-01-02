Snow Totals: New Year’s storm blankets much of QCA

Much of eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois rang in 2022 with several inches of snowfall. Here’s a look at totals around the area:
Iowa
- Burlington — 7.5″
- Wayland — 6.5″
- Davenport Airport — 6.2″
- Park View — 6.0″
- Bettendorf — 5.5″
- Muscatine — 5.5″
- Buffalo — 4.8″
- Lowden — 4.5″
- LeClaire — 4.0″
- New London — 3.8″
- Camanche — 3.5″
Illinois
- Galesburg — 5.9″
- Colona — 5.7″
- Oquawka — 5.4″
- Geneseo — 5.3″
- Aledo — 5.0″
- Abingdon — 5.0″
- QC Airport (Moline) — 4.7″
- Altona — 4.5″
- Mt. Carroll — 3.6″
- Stockton — 3.5″
- Galena — 5.0″
- Morrison — 3.0″
- Milledgeville — 2.8″