Snow Totals: New Year’s storm blankets much of QCA

Much of eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois rang in 2022 with several inches of snowfall. Here’s a look at totals around the area:

Iowa

  • Burlington — 7.5″
  • Wayland — 6.5″
  • Davenport Airport — 6.2″
  • Park View — 6.0″
  • Bettendorf — 5.5″
  • Muscatine — 5.5″
  • Buffalo — 4.8″
  • Lowden — 4.5″
  • LeClaire — 4.0″
  • New London — 3.8″
  • Camanche — 3.5″

Illinois

  • Galesburg — 5.9″
  • Colona — 5.7″
  • Oquawka — 5.4″
  • Geneseo — 5.3″
  • Aledo — 5.0″
  • Abingdon — 5.0″
  • QC Airport (Moline) — 4.7″
  • Altona — 4.5″
  • Mt. Carroll — 3.6″
  • Stockton — 3.5″
  • Galena — 5.0″
  • Morrison — 3.0″
  • Milledgeville — 2.8″

