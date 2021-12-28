Snow Totals: Season’s first measurable snow finally arrives in QCA

While many spots only received a wintry mix or rain, snow finally did stick for some in the Quad-City Area on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the totals around eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois:

Bettendorf, IA — 4.5″

4.5″ Maquoketa, IA — 4.5″

4.5″ Lowden, IA — 4.5″

4.5″ Clinton, IA — 4.0″

4.0″ DeWitt, IA — 4.0″

4.0″ Mt. Carroll, IL — 3.4″

3.4″ Galva, IL — 3.4″

3.4″ Milledgeville, IL – – 3.3″

– 3.3″ Moline (QC Airport) — 3.2″

3.2″ Morrison, IL — 3.0″

3.0″ Cordova, IL — 3.0″

3.0″ Davenport Airport — 2.6″

2.6″ Knoxville, IL — 2.4″

2.4″ LeClaire, IA — 2.3″

2.3″ Alexis, IL — 2.0″