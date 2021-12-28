Snow Totals: Season’s first measurable snow finally arrives in QCA

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While many spots only received a wintry mix or rain, snow finally did stick for some in the Quad-City Area on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the totals around eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois:

  • Bettendorf, IA — 4.5″
  • Maquoketa, IA — 4.5″
  • Lowden, IA — 4.5″
  • Clinton, IA — 4.0″
  • DeWitt, IA — 4.0″
  • Mt. Carroll, IL — 3.4″
  • Galva, IL — 3.4″
  • Milledgeville, IL –– 3.3″
  • Moline (QC Airport) — 3.2″
  • Morrison, IL — 3.0″
  • Cordova, IL — 3.0″
  • Davenport Airport — 2.6″
  • Knoxville, IL — 2.4″
  • LeClaire, IA — 2.3″
  • Alexis, IL — 2.0″

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog

Trending Stories