Snow Totals: Season’s first measurable snow finally arrives in QCA

While many spots only received a wintry mix or rain, snow finally did stick for some in the Quad-City Area on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the totals around eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois:
- Bettendorf, IA — 4.5″
- Maquoketa, IA — 4.5″
- Lowden, IA — 4.5″
- Clinton, IA — 4.0″
- DeWitt, IA — 4.0″
- Mt. Carroll, IL — 3.4″
- Galva, IL — 3.4″
- Milledgeville, IL –– 3.3″
- Moline (QC Airport) — 3.2″
- Morrison, IL — 3.0″
- Cordova, IL — 3.0″
- Davenport Airport — 2.6″
- Knoxville, IL — 2.4″
- LeClaire, IA — 2.3″
- Alexis, IL — 2.0″