This forecast is current as of Wednesday morning, February 2nd.

As of early this morning, snow continues to fall south & east of the Quad Cities. The snow will slowly taper off from the west to east through this morning.

By this afternoon, most of the QCA will be dry, with just cloudy skies persisting the rest of the day.

The next round of snow is now expected to slide by to the south tonight, blanketing central Illinois again, but missing everyone north of Hwy. 34.

Expected snow on top of what fell Tuesday night

Cold air will set up through today into Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits today and Thursday afternoon. The coldest air will come Friday morning, when feels-like readings bottom out around -10°.