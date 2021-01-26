Snowfall totals in the QCA

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A winter storm swept snow & blustery winds through Iowa & Illinois Monday into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at snow totals around the area.

  • Moline (QC Airport) — 6.1″
  • Bettendorf — 5.8″
  • Stanwood, IA — 5.8″
  • Milledgeville, IL — 5.7″
  • Davenport Airport — 5.5″
  • Galena, IL — 5.1″
  • Stockton, IL — 5.0″
  • Durant, IA — 5.0″
  • Cordova, IL — 5.0″
  • Mt. Pleasant, IA — 4.9″
  • Muscatine, IA — 4.5″
  • Galva, IL — 3.5″
  • Kewanee, IL — 3.3″
  • Burlington, IA — 3.0″
  • Cambridge, IL — 3.0″
  • Oquawka, IL — 2.5″
  • Knoxville, IL — 2.0″
  • Wataga, IL — 2.0″

*Note that reports come in at different times, which can cause variation in totals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog