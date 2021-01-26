Snowfall totals in the QCA

A winter storm swept snow & blustery winds through Iowa & Illinois Monday into Tuesday.
Here’s a look at snow totals around the area.
- Moline (QC Airport) — 6.1″
- Bettendorf — 5.8″
- Stanwood, IA — 5.8″
- Milledgeville, IL — 5.7″
- Davenport Airport — 5.5″
- Galena, IL — 5.1″
- Stockton, IL — 5.0″
- Durant, IA — 5.0″
- Cordova, IL — 5.0″
- Mt. Pleasant, IA — 4.9″
- Muscatine, IA — 4.5″
- Galva, IL — 3.5″
- Kewanee, IL — 3.3″
- Burlington, IA — 3.0″
- Cambridge, IL — 3.0″
- Oquawka, IL — 2.5″
- Knoxville, IL — 2.0″
- Wataga, IL — 2.0″
*Note that reports come in at different times, which can cause variation in totals.