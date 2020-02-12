Snowy, breezy, and chilly weather moving in

The QCA’s coldest air so far this season is scheduled to arrive over the next few days, along with some snow.

The Snow: Our next winter blast starts Wednesday afternoon, with light snow spreading across the area from south to north. With temperatures initially in the upper 30s, a brief wintry mix is likely before the accumulating snow.

This snow could cause some slick spots & reduced visibility for the Wednesday evening commute.

Areas south & east of the Quad Cities will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 12 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday.

The Cold: As the snow wraps up overnight, temperatures will slide into the 10s by early Thursday. Blustery winds around 15-20 mph will drive wind chill readings into the single digits below zero.

The coldest air sets in early Friday morning, with temperatures below zero (The QC’s coldest reading so far this season is -1°). Wind chills across the area will range from -10° to -20°.

Milder air returns again by Saturday.