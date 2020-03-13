Snowy Saturday ahead for some

Enjoy the Friday sunshine & seasonable temperatures because weekend snowflakes are on the way.

Light snow will spread across portions of the QCA late Friday night and continue through much of Saturday, before tapering off by Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s most of Saturday, so most of the snow that sticks will be wet.

Most of the accumulating snow will fall south of Interstate 80, where 1-2″ is expected.

That snow won’t be around for long. High temperatures return to the upper 40s/lower 50s into next week.