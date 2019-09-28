Soaked: Friday night rainfall totals

Tremendous amounts of rain fell across parts of the QCA, especially in western Illinois yesterday. Here are some totals in this morning:

Princeton, IL — 5.90″

Altona, IL — 4.57″

Galesburg, IL — 4.30″

Alexis, IL — 3.80″

Knoxville, IL — 3.80″

Kewanee, IL — 3.46″

New Windsor, IL — 3.22″

Geneseo, IL — 2.95″

Burlington, IA — 2.57″

Aledo, IL — 2.55″

Moline (QC Airport) — 0.70″

Camanche, IA — 0.65″

Prophetstown, IL — 0.64″

DeWitt, IA — 0.57″

Shannon, IL — 0.34″

Davenport Airport — 0.31″

Keep in mind, 3″ of rain is typically what we see over the course of the entire month of September.

