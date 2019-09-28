Soaked: Friday night rainfall totals

Tremendous amounts of rain fell across parts of the QCA, especially in western Illinois yesterday. Here are some totals in this morning:
Princeton, IL — 5.90″
Altona, IL — 4.57″
Galesburg, IL — 4.30″
Alexis, IL — 3.80″
Knoxville, IL — 3.80″
Kewanee, IL — 3.46″
New Windsor, IL — 3.22″
Geneseo, IL — 2.95″
Burlington, IA — 2.57″
Aledo, IL — 2.55″
Moline (QC Airport) — 0.70″
Camanche, IA — 0.65″
Prophetstown, IL — 0.64″
DeWitt, IA — 0.57″
Shannon, IL — 0.34″
Davenport Airport — 0.31″
Keep in mind, 3″ of rain is typically what we see over the course of the entire month of September.