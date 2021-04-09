Soaking rains return this weekend

Scattered showers will be tapering off in the QCA today, but we’re already looking ahead to more rain this weekend.

The low pressure center that brought storms, then showers to the region the last couple days will finally move north later today. This will allow skies to slowly clear this afternoon.

Our next weather system moves in by Saturday morning.

Soaking rains & blustery winds of 20+ mph are expected much of Saturday.

A widespread 1-2″ of rain is possible across much of the Mississippi Valley and northern Illinois.

Next week looks mainly dry, but slightly cooler than normal — highs in the 50s.