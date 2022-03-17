Kiss the 70s goodbye for a bit. Cooler, wetter conditions are ahead in the QCA.

Increasing cloud cover will accompany a front sinking through the area today, holding temperatures down into the 50s and 60s.

Rain showers will also form behind the front, but remain mainly north of Hwy. 30 today. The rest of the area will likely stay dry.

That changes tonight.

More showers develop and overspread the entire QCA overnight into Friday. Soaking rains will last through much of Friday, holding temperatures down in the 40s.

About 0.50″ to as much as 1″ of rainfall is likely.

Snow could mix in with the last few raindrops Friday night into early Saturday morning. Not much accumulation is expected. The ground, especially pavements, will likely be too warm after the last few days.

Drier weather is forecast the rest of the weekend.