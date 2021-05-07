Soggy weather arriving Saturday

Significant moisture is heading back to the QCA, just in time for this weekend.

Before the rain arrives, frost will be our main concern tonight.

Skies will remain clear & winds will calm, allowing areas north of I-80 to cool into the mid-30s by early Saturday.

Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, but rain will hold off for most until the evening hours.

Plenty of showers will move over the area Saturday night, with a couple thunderstorms possible south of I-80. The rain will taper off through Sunday morning, with most of the QCA dry by Sunday afternoon.

Many spots south of the QC will get a solid soaking from this system.

Up to 2″ is possible south of Hwy. 34.

Lower amounts will fall to the north.