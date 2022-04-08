While we are still a few years away from another chance to see a total eclipse, we are expected to see this occurrence two years from today (April 8th, 2024)!

With totality two years from now, we are also due to see an Annular Solar Eclipse in October of next year!

If you’re wondering what the difference is between a Total and an Annular Solar Eclipse, the short version is essentially the moon doesn’t fully cover the sun from our perspective and we see a ring of the sun. No one experiences complete darkness like you would during totality.

If you’d like to learn more about the differences between solar and lunar eclipses as well as experiments to explore at home check out this story! The Science Behind Eclipses