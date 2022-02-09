Tuesday’s 50s felt fantastic, but they were a one-day deal. Snowflakes could return as soon as today for some in the QCA.

Snow/Rain Chances Today

Fast-moving clipper systems diving out of Canada have dominated our weather recently, & the next few days will be no exception.

Another one of these disturbances will drive into the QCA today, bringing cooler highs in the 30s/40s and more clouds. These clouds could also drop a few raindrops or snowflakes this afternoon. Any precipitation will be patchy in nature & come to an end by tonight.

Thursday into Friday

Thursday will be cooler still, with highs topping out in the 30s, but skies will be mostly sunny.

A system coming Thursday night into Friday will bring the best chance of moisture this week.

Light snow is likely overnight Thursday, changing to rain Friday morning. Accumulations will be minimal. Temperatures will rise back into the 40s Friday afternoon.