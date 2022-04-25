Following a wonderful weekend of warmth, more brisk air has swept back into the QCA for the new work week.

Breezy, cloudier conditions will lead to highs in the upper 40s & low 50s on Monday.

Those clouds will clear out tonight, and wind speeds will drop. This will lead to possible freezing conditions by early Tuesday.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 28-32° range.

The current record low for Tuesday in the QC is 29°.

This will be cold enough to damage early-season plants, blooms, and buds.

While much of April 2022 has been cool, freezing temperatures are not unusual this time of year. On average, our last 32° reading of the spring usually falls the final week of April.