Good Friday morning! It will be another nice day outside as highs climb into the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. It will be another nice night with evening temps in the mid 70’s.

Heading into Saturday we will see very hot temps with highs in the mid 90’s. We are tracking a strong cold front that will sweep across the QCA late Saturday night. This will lead to the development of storms with the potential of a few strong storms.

Timing: A few storms could be possible from 6-8 pm with the main line arriving around midnight. This is when our severe threat will be greatest.

Impacts: Strong winds and hail will be the primary concerns.