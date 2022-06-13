The new work week is here, and a heat wave is coming with it to much of the QCA.

A warm front will lift into the area today, allowing plenty of heat and moisture to flow in from the south.

Besides the hot air, the warm front will also provide a trigger for possible severe storms later today. The most likely area for severe storm development will be along & north of I-80.

Damaging winds would be the most likely threat, with hail and tornadoes also possible.

Farther south of the QC metro, heat will dominate the weather.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 PM today.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s by this afternoon, with humidity driving heat index values into the 100-110° range. This type of heat will be around Tuesday and Wednesday as well.