We finally have some weather improvements as the week’s end arrives.

For starters, today will be hot, but not *as* hot as we have been.

Temperatures will climb up near 90° this afternoon, but heat index values will only reach about 92°. Humidity levels won’t be as unbearable!

By this afternoon, our attention will be on a cold front approaching from the west. This front will spark storms sometime around 2-4 PM near the Mississippi River.

A few of these cells could become severe as they head east into the early evening.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts & possible hail. Condition will not be favorable for tornadoes.

The storms will weaken into tonight, leaving us quiet after 12 AM.

Much more pleasant weather arrives for Saturday!