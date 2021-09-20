Storms coming tonight ahead of cooldown

Following a pretty dry stretch, rain is finally back in the forecast for the whole QCA. Unfortunately, that rain will come with the risk of severe storms tonight.

A cold front will drive east into Iowa today, firing a line of storms as it moves through the central part of the state. These storms could be severe by the time they move into eastern Iowa around 7-8 PM tonight.

Damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado are all possible threats in the QCA until about 12 AM. Storms will weaken to just showers the rest of the night.

By tomorrow, clearing skies & much cooler air will dominate our weather.

High temperatures will only be in the 70s the rest of this week.