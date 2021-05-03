Storms likely in QCA this afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We held off the rain this past weekend, but the wetter, stormy weather returns today.

A front will move across Iowa into Illinois this afternoon, firing up thunderstorms as it moves into the QCA.

Some of these storms could bring damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph & even a brief spin-up tornado.

These storms will move west to east across our area from about 2 PM to 7 PM today.

Beforehand, skies will just be mostly cloudy the rest of this morning. If more showers form during the morning hours, our afternoon severe weather risk will be lowered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog