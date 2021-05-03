Storms likely in QCA this afternoon

We held off the rain this past weekend, but the wetter, stormy weather returns today.

A front will move across Iowa into Illinois this afternoon, firing up thunderstorms as it moves into the QCA.

Some of these storms could bring damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph & even a brief spin-up tornado.

These storms will move west to east across our area from about 2 PM to 7 PM today.

Beforehand, skies will just be mostly cloudy the rest of this morning. If more showers form during the morning hours, our afternoon severe weather risk will be lowered.