After a cloudier, calmer start to the work week on Monday, our weather will get more active again.

A strong weather system will travel through the Central US this week, causing multiple days of severe weather.

Here in the QC, our main times to watch will be late Tuesday night & Wednesday.

The daytime hours of Tuesday will feature blustery winds again, clouds, a few showers, and highs near 70°. Severe storms will fire out in western Iowa Tuesday evening and head our way during the night. It’s likely these will be weakening as they approach the Mississippi, but damaging winds and hail are possible.

Wednesday’s severe weather threat will depend some on the timing of a cold front passing through during the day. Tornadoes, winds, and hail are all possible as of right now.

Once that cold front drives through, cooler weather sets in the rest of the week.