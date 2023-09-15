Friday will be very similar to what we experienced on Thursday as highs will climb into the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

We will have a great night for high school football as we will stay dry with mild temps.

We’ve had a lot of dry weather lately – but there’s a chance for some showers and storms on Saturday. This could have an impact on the Iowa vs. Western Michigan football game in Iowa City. The day starts dry but we’ll see a chance for showers moving in during the game. The good news – the better chances for rain are East of Iowa City The bad news – there’s still a 40% chance of showers/storms between 2 and 6 p.m.