Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. If you’re an early morning riser, you may run into a line of storms as you head out the door. This line should be out of the QCA by 11 am this morning. The primary concerns for this line of storms are large hail and damaging winds. Once the line pushes through, temps will begin to fall into the 50’s this afternoon.

We will finally quiet things down as we head into the weekend. The week ahead will feature the nicest weather that we have seen so far this year. Temps, as we head into the Easter weekend, will climb into the 60’s and 70’s with sunshine. Next week temps will climb into the mid to upper 70’s with sunny skies.