Stormy Friday on the way

After Thursday’s spectacular weather, all eyes will be on showers & storms arriving in the QCA on Friday.

Here’s what to expect:

Showers will develop overnight, leading to a round of storms tomorrow morning into midday.

More storms are expected to form late tomorrow afternoon & evening. Some of these could be severe, with damaging winds, hail, & and an isolated tornado all possible.

These storms will advance from northwest to southeast across the QCA through the evening, getting out of here later Friday night.

Rainfall:

Upwards of 1-3″ of rain is expected by Friday night. More heavy rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday.

By next week, we could be talking about some rivers rising above flood stage again.

