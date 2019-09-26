Stormy Friday on the way

After Thursday’s spectacular weather, all eyes will be on showers & storms arriving in the QCA on Friday.
Here’s what to expect:
Showers will develop overnight, leading to a round of storms tomorrow morning into midday.
More storms are expected to form late tomorrow afternoon & evening. Some of these could be severe, with damaging winds, hail, & and an isolated tornado all possible.
These storms will advance from northwest to southeast across the QCA through the evening, getting out of here later Friday night.
Rainfall:
Upwards of 1-3″ of rain is expected by Friday night. More heavy rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday.
By next week, we could be talking about some rivers rising above flood stage again.