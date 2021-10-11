Strong storms and widespread rain start new work week

For the first time in awhile, the threat of severe weather has returned to the QCA.

A strong low-pressure system will arrive from the south today, driving waves of showers and embedded thunderstorms into Iowa and Illinois through this morning.

Severe Weather: Severe storms will be possible this afternoon, depending on temperatures. Plentiful clouds and rain will hold readings down in the 70s, likely limiting the necessary instability for strong storms, but a couple pockets of sunshine later today could bring just enough extra heat.

Tornadoes & damaging winds will be the biggest threats from any storm that gets organized today.

The main timeframe to watch will be 1-6 PM. The sun sets shortly after that, and only a few lingering showers will be likely the rest of the evening.

Skies will clear tomorrow, leaving us with sunshine and 70s for Tuesday afternoon.