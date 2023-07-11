Good morning QCA! It’s been a great start to Tuesday and we will continue to see sunny skies and warm temp into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm this evening.

We will kick off Wednesday on a loud note as we will have showers and storms pass through the QCA during the morning hours. The SPC has half the area in a level 2 risk with hail, winds and flashing flooding being the primary concern. Morning storms should wrap up around 10 am then round 2 will fire in the afternoon mainly south of I-80.

We dry out Thursday then more storms will be possible Friday.