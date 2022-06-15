Intense heat is around for one more day in the Quad-City area.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon, with enough humidity to push heat indices to 100-105° once again.

Changes finally come this evening with the arrival of a cold front from the west. This front will generate strong storms as well.

These storms will form out around places like Cedar Rapids & Iowa City late this afternoon (roughly 4-5 PM). They’ll strengthen as head east through the evening, reaching the Mississippi River around 7-9 PM, then exiting the QCA eastward into Illinois by 12 AM.

The highest threat with these storms will be damaging straight-line winds, but hail and tornadoes are also possible.

Once the front and its storms pass through, slightly cooler, less humid air filters in for Thursday.