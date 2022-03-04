Just in time with Illinois Severe Weather Awareness Week we are looking at the first severe weather risk of the season! If you’d like to read more about the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week follow this link here!

Temperatures felt quite nice earlier this week before Thursday’s cool down. But strong southerly winds today and tomorrow will drive temperatures today into the low 50s and Saturday into the 60s and 70s! That will also come with more moisture and warm air. Common factors for storms to develop, which is what we are looking at occurring this weekend.

A strong cold air mass will be the trigger for this weekend’s storms. Air behind the front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 30s later next week.

So here’s this weekends threats as of Friday Morning.

Timing for tomorrow’s weather for now looks like this.



A few scattered showers possible by late morning to early afternoon. Thunderstorms are most likely to form along the cold front, which is acting as the lifting mechanism. We can expect storms to arrive later in the day mainly around the dinner time frame, 5 PM through 11 PM.

The Storm Prediction Center does have a Day 2 outlook putting most of central Iowa and the western side of the QCA under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Our primary threats will be for strong winds both within the thunderstorms as well as gusty conditions behind the front. Other threats will be for small hail and an isolated tornado.

Looking at model data and other severe parameters, chances for tornadoes is rather low for the QCA. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will collide with strong north westerly winds behind the front. This will offer enough spinning motion in the atmosphere to warrant the risk for a tornado in Iowa. The greatest risk will be closer to the area of low pressure, which will most likely track through western Iowa.

Overall, the severe weather risks this weekend isn’t unheard of, but it is the first of the season. Meaning it’s an excellent idea to make sure you have multiple ways to access severe weather information in a timely manner (i.e. Television, Online, Social Media, Radio, Weather Radio, etc.).

Take some time to go over you severe weather safety plans with your family. As well as, make sure portable radios, weather radios, and/or flashlights are working and functional. Especially as we get closer to severe weather season just down the road!