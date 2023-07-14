Good morning QCA! What a beautiful start to the day. Temperatures, as you head out the door, are in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 90’s with scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Timing: An approaching cold front will slide through the QCA this afternoon after 4 pm and last until 9pm.

Impacts: By that time, dynamics for severe weather will be in place to support large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Weekend: This weekend will be hot and humid as highs will climb into the upper 80’s and possibly the lower 90’s. A pop-up shower and storm will be possible at any point.