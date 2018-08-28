Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday evening followed by a big cooldown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - One more hot and summer-like day is in store for Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values into the 100s. There is a heat advisory in effect because of this but this is all just adding fuel to storms that look increasingly likely Tuesday evening.

A cold front will be pushing through the Quad Cities area after the evening commute and with it some storms will fire up that could produce a few hazards for us severe weather wise. The most likely threat is strong to damaging wind with some large hail. The biggest threat is north of highway 30 where the risk is enhanced and winds will likely be very strong and a few severe thunderstorm warnings are likely. There is also the risk of isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

Heavy rain is likely as storms will produce very large rain rates that will also move slow and dump lots of rain over concentrated areas where thunderstorms track. Everyone has a chance of seeing 1-3 inches of rain which will put us back into above average rainfall totals but flash flooding is definitely a big concern. Remember to turn around, don't drown. You never know how deep or fast moving flood waters are so it is better to be safe than sorry.

These storms will pass through starting from the northwest after the evening commute and slowly spread to the entire QCA by 9-10pm. Several rounds of rain and storms are likely through the evening as well so it is important to remain weather aware all night.

You can download the Our Quad Cities app in the App Store or Google Play and follow along with the storms in our interactive radar and get pinpoint specific warning alerts when severe weather strikes.

After these storms move through cooler air is going to rush in and temperatures will fall considerably for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the mid and upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday and the air should be fairly dry and comfortable as well. Enjoy another early taste of fall!