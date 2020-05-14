Stronger storms expected later today

We had some showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning. But things are starting to clear up.

Clouds are expected to stick around through the afternoon but some sunshine could peak through later.

Dew points are also expected to rise into the low 60s, when mixed with some sunshine, that will lead to the possibility for severe weather later on.

The storms are expected to be here around 7pm and will continue to about midnight before things dry out again.

The main threats with these storms are areas of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. We could be expecting anywhere from an additional 1-2 inches of rain.

Make sure to stay weather aware as the day progresses!