At at time when the trees barely have any leaves yet, we’re looking at 100° heat indices possible in the QCA this week.

Warm air will flow up into the region today, aided by blustery winds gusting from 30-40 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s.

A few storms are possible late tonight, but these will likely be confined to areas north & west of the QC metro, closer to a cold front sliding into northeast Iowa earlier in the day.

That front will hang out just northwest of the QCA the next couple days, leaving us with a whole lot of heat into the heart of the week.

Temperatures will head for 90° Tuesday, with enough humidity to boost feels-like readings into the 95-100° range.

It may be May, but the next few days will be a blast straight out of July.