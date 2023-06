We have officially kicked off the first day of summer at 9:57 am CDT. Today will be the longest day of the year with the shortest night. It has felt like summer across the Quad Cities area with these hot temperatures that we have had and will continue to have this week. As of today, we have had 14 days with highs in the 90s, and last year we only had 20 days. We are close to last year’s record highs in the 90s and this is just a start.