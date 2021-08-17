Summertime Heat Returns

After a rather comfortable past few days, especially over the weekend, we’ll see the return of that summertime heat. We had a nice little snapshot of “fall-like” temperatures, but that will end shortly this week.

Highs over the next few days are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s later this week. Along with the heat returning we are looking at the increase in the humidity. This will bring our heat index values back to the mid 90s later this week.

Granted this week will not be as bad as what we had last week but nonetheless still a hot summer like week ahead.