It’s been a beautiful but windy Saturday! Highs topped out in the upper 60’s and lower 50’s. As we begin to wind down our Saturday, temps will fall into the 50’s this evening. Winds will also begin to calm as we head into the overnight hours.

Sunday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine but a cooler afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. It will not be as windy so it will be a perfect day to be outside.

Rain chances return on Monday and will stick around every day next week.