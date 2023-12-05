We have started the month of December pretty active. Last night we did have another weather system bring us a widespread rain and snow. No high accumulations due to those overnight lows. Although we have cleared out from the wintry mix, there is a low pressure system going through the area this morning. We are going to be left with cloudy conditions for our day and have sunshine return back into the area tomorrow.

Temperatures have been near average the last couple of days. Way above temperatures are expected as we get into Thursday and Friday with highs that will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some parts of the viewing area will be near record highs.