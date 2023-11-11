Say goodbye to average temperatures and welcome in sunshine with warm temps! The rest of the evening temps will fall into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. A few sprinkles will be possible under a cloudy sky.

Skies will begin to clear in the overnight hours and that will set us up for a beautiful sunrise. Temps will be chilly at first but with a breezy south wind, highs will surge into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by the afternoon.

Expect to see plenty of sunshine and 60° temps the rest of the week.