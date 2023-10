A great start to Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. There is a possibility for patchy frost tomorrow night due to temperatures cooling down into the 30s.

Highs this week will not be an issue for us as we are forecasted to warm up into the upper 60s later this week. The next chance for showers will be late Wednesday into Thursday. Overall it will be a great week to get outside and check out the fall foliage.