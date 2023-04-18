It will be a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors! Temps will start to warm up from the lower 30’s to the lower 60’s. Look to see wall-to-wall sunshine with light winds!

An incoming storm system will bring multiple rain/storm chances this week and some storms could be on the strong to the severe side of things. A warm front will lift and start things off tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as you head out the door tomorrow. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon. Then a stronger line of storms will slide through Wednesday night into Thursday and these storms could be on the strong to severe side.