Sunshine is back on the horizon

After numerous days of overcast skies and rainfall, there is sunshine in the forecast soon!

A shift in the jet stream will allow us to dry out by the end of the weekend leaving Sunday and the upcoming work week with clear skies and more seasonable temperatures!

A stationary front parked just south of Iowa this week causing the daily rain chances and cool temperatures, but finally it moves again.

Saturday, a cold front will clear our area of clouds by the late afternoon, but it will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms that morning.